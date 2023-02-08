Dr. David Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Newman, MD
Overview of Dr. David Newman, MD
Dr. David Newman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Rancho Springs Medical Center and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Newman works at
Dr. Newman's Office Locations
-
1
David A. Newman MD,FACS25150 Hancock Ave Ste 110, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 698-3344Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Starting with my consultation with Dr. Newman, I felt heard and understood. He demonstrated his thirty years of experience by answering all my questions effectively. When my procedure was complete his care for me never changed. All the staff makes you feel important through your whole healing process. I would recommend all my friends and family to Dr Newman.
About Dr. David Newman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1154316818
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Stritch School Med Maywood
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Hahnemann University
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman speaks French and Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods.