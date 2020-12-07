Dr. David Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Newman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Newman, MD
Dr. David Newman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Newman works at
Dr. Newman's Office Locations
-
1
Newman & Shulman MDS159 MILLBURN AVE, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions
-
2
Newman & Shulman MDS166 Lyons Ave # 2, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 926-7179Wednesday7:30am - 4:00pm
-
3
Newman and Shulman MDs241c Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (973) 912-4433
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newman?
Dr. Newman is knowledgeable and kind. He spends a lot of time with me explaining everything and answering all questions completely. If you have Diabetes or Macular Degeneration, or Glaucoma, Dr. Newman will keep your vision good! Highly recommend him and Dr. Shulman.
About Dr. David Newman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639115850
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Boston Univ
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman works at
Dr. Newman has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Newman speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.