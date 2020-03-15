See All Hand Surgeons in Rockford, IL
Dr. David Nielsen, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Nielsen, DO

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.7 (56)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Nielsen, DO

Dr. David Nielsen, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton.

Dr. Nielsen works at Mercy Health Pain Center in Rockford, IL with other offices in Charlottesville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Nielsen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rockford Memorial Hospital
    2400 N Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 971-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Charlottesville Orthopaedic Center Plc.
    183 Spotnap Rd Ste C, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 244-8412

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Osteoarthritis
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Arm Disorders Chevron Icon
Arm Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Forearm Injuries Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Separation Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Optima Health
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nielsen?

    Mar 15, 2020
    I’ve seen Dr. Nielsen a good bit over the last few years. He was the best. He always was straight up with me and didn’t sugar coat things and that’s what I like. Some doctors do what you want and not what may be best for you. I wasn’t for surgery and he never pushed for it but we tried other options before my elbow was so bad we didn’t have a choice. I ended up having Tommy johns surgery and it went as smooth as it could of gone. My recovery from the surgery and and healing was great. I was able to get back to playing golf and tournaments and that’s what delayed my surgery. His staff is excellent. Dr. Nielsen is my guy and trust him in taking care of me if I need anything else in the future.
    Garin O'Roark — Mar 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Nielsen, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Nielsen, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nielsen to family and friends

    Dr. Nielsen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nielsen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Nielsen, DO.

    About Dr. David Nielsen, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922080498
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of South Florida
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ohio University
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of New England
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, San Diego
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Nielsen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nielsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nielsen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nielsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Nielsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nielsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nielsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nielsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Nielsen, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.