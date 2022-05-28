See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in San Antonio, TX
Super Profile

Dr. David Nielson, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.5 (62)
San Antonio, TX
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Nielson, MD

Dr. David Nielson, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Nielson works at David H Nielson MD in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nielson's Office Locations

    Solar Health PA
    1202 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 490-7464

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ablation Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ablation
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Thoracic Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperhidrosis and Minimally Invasive Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Removal Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Thoracic Sympathectomy for Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Tumor Ablation Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 28, 2022
    Just had surgery to remove a growth attached to my lung, embedded in my spine and growing around my aortic valve. This thing was causing severe chest pains, weakness in my legs/dizziness and strangely an incessant cough. Dr Nielson and his staff were very clear on what needed to happen, how it would happen and what the recovery would look/feel like. He went over and beyond due to pre-existing blood disorder and had ultrasounds done, then ensured I was on my meds and doing well before leaving the hospital the following day. Even the hospital staff was telling me that he was great and they hope if anything ever happens to them, they want him to be their surgeon.
    Stefani Blanco Perez — May 28, 2022
    Dr. David Nielson, MD
    Dr. Nielson's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Nielson

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Finish Here

    About Dr. David Nielson, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1972575827
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Missouri Hospital
    • Lankenau Hospital
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • University of Utah
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Nielson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nielson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nielson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nielson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nielson works at David H Nielson MD in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nielson’s profile.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Nielson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nielson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nielson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nielson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

