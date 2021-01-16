Dr. David Nienhuis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nienhuis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Nienhuis, MD
Dr. David Nienhuis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Earwax Buildup and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 N14w23900 Stone Ridge Dr, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 820-3093
Prohealth Care Moreland Surgery Ctr1111 Delafield St Ste 100, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 928-4300
Prohealth Care725 American Ave, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 928-1000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Prohealth Care Medical Group PewaukeeN16w24131 Riverwood Dr, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 696-0808Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
- ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Dr. Nienhuis helped diagnose and remove a nodule in my throat to help me swallow better.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1396719787
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
