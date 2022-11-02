Dr. David Nixon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nixon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Nixon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Nixon, MD
Dr. David Nixon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Nixon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nixon's Office Locations
-
1
A Center for Mental Wellness Inc121 W Loockerman St, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 674-1397
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nixon?
Dr. Nixon, I think he is great. I can talk to him being me and not have to feel like i gotta hold back. Because i don't want to be judged. Before seeing dr nixon, that had been a issue for me.
About Dr. David Nixon, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1316013329
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nixon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nixon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nixon works at
Dr. Nixon has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nixon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Nixon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nixon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.