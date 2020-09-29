Dr. David Nomeland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nomeland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Nomeland, MD
Overview of Dr. David Nomeland, MD
Dr. David Nomeland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Nomeland's Office Locations
Sansum Orthopedic Clinic, Santa Barbara, CA317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 898-3282
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I read the one star reviews, and was scared to see him. However, I didn't need to fear because he listened to me, took time with me, was gracious in his verbal input.
About Dr. David Nomeland, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1861588386
Education & Certifications
- Saint Mary's Health Care
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nomeland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nomeland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nomeland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nomeland has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nomeland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nomeland speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nomeland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nomeland.
