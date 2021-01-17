Dr. David Northcutt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Northcutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Northcutt, DPM
Overview of Dr. David Northcutt, DPM
Dr. David Northcutt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Daviess Community Hospital, Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.
Dr. Northcutt works at
Dr. Northcutt's Office Locations
-
1
Baylor Plano Office4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 475, Plano, TX 75093 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Bloomington Ent1791 W 3RD ST, Bloomington, IN 47404 Directions (812) 333-4422Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
-
3
Medical City Dallas Office7777 Forest Ln Ste A212, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7474
Hospital Affiliations
- Daviess Community Hospital
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Independent Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Sierra Choice
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- Trustmark Companies
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Northcutt?
It was my understanding when I tried to make an appointment last Fall 2020, that ?????David Northcutt had moved to Indiana. It was enough to make me cry. He was one of the nicest and efficient doctors my husband and I have ever been to. If he has returned to Plano, please give me a call. I’ll be right over. ????
About Dr. David Northcutt, DPM
- Podiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1922235340
Education & Certifications
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- Purdue University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Northcutt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Northcutt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Northcutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Northcutt works at
Dr. Northcutt has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Northcutt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Northcutt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Northcutt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Northcutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Northcutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.