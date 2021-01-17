See All Podiatrists in Plano, TX
Super Profile

Dr. David Northcutt, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Plano, TX
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Northcutt, DPM

Dr. David Northcutt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Daviess Community Hospital, Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.

Dr. Northcutt works at Dallas Podiatry Works in Plano, TX with other offices in Bloomington, IN and Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Northcutt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Plano Office
    4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 475, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Bloomington Ent
    1791 W 3RD ST, Bloomington, IN 47404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 333-4422
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    Medical City Dallas Office
    7777 Forest Ln Ste A212, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-7474

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Daviess Community Hospital
  • Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
  • Iu Health Bloomington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hallux Limitus Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Metatarsus Adductus Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Independent Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Sierra Choice
    • Texas True Choice
    • Tricare
    • Trustmark Companies

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 17, 2021
    It was my understanding when I tried to make an appointment last Fall 2020, that ?????David Northcutt had moved to Indiana. It was enough to make me cry. He was one of the nicest and efficient doctors my husband and I have ever been to. If he has returned to Plano, please give me a call. I’ll be right over. ????
    Lynda Weldon — Jan 17, 2021
    About Dr. David Northcutt, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922235340
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hunt Regional Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Purdue University
    Undergraduate School

