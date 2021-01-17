Overview of Dr. David Northcutt, DPM

Dr. David Northcutt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Daviess Community Hospital, Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.



Dr. Northcutt works at Dallas Podiatry Works in Plano, TX with other offices in Bloomington, IN and Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.