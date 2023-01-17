Overview of Dr. David Novak, MD

Dr. David Novak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They completed their fellowship with Sports Medicine & Arthroscopy, Southern California Orthopedic Institute



Dr. Novak works at OrthoVirginia in McLean, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA and North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.