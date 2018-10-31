Overview

Dr. David Novak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ashtabula, OH. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ashtabula County Medical Center.



Dr. Novak works at ACMC Center for Digestive Health in Ashtabula, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.