Dr. David Novak, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Novak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ashtabula, OH. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ashtabula County Medical Center.
Ashok V Kondru MD2112 Lake Ave, Ashtabula, OH 44004 Directions (440) 998-0322Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ashtabula County Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
After getting past the office staff, messages were relayed to the doctor and he was very helpful.
About Dr. David Novak, MD
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Dr. Novak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Novak has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Novak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novak.
