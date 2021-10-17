See All Plastic Surgeons in Avon, OH
Dr. David Novotny, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (23)
Map Pin Small Avon, OH
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Novotny, MD

Dr. David Novotny, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center and UH St. John Medical Center.

Dr. Novotny works at Dr. David A Novotny, A M.D in Avon, OH with other offices in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Skin Grafts, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Novotny's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David A. Novotny M D Inc.
    36855 American Way Ste 2D, Avon, OH 44011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 934-2770
  2. 2
    St. John Medical Center
    29000 Center Ridge Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 835-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southwest General Health Center
  • UH St. John Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Treatment frequency



Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 17, 2021
    I had a mini Tummy tuck with Dr Novotney and it went very smoothly. He was realistic and straightforward at the consultations. His staff at the office and the surgery center were extremely helpful and calming.
    Anonymous — Oct 17, 2021
    Photo: Dr. David Novotny, MD
    About Dr. David Novotny, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295844777
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Novotny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novotny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Novotny has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Novotny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Novotny has seen patients for Bedsores, Skin Grafts, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novotny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Novotny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novotny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novotny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novotny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

