Dr. Nunez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Nunez, MD
Overview of Dr. David Nunez, MD
Dr. David Nunez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Dr. Nunez works at
Dr. Nunez's Office Locations
Wien Medical Group LLC625 BROADWAY, Paterson, NJ 07514 Directions (973) 345-7888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excelente doctor que me ha aconsejado y explicado claramente cada paso a seguir y despues de de la extraccion de un quiste sebaceo externo en la vulva, siguio un ultrasound vaginal que acuso engrosamiento anormal de endometrio para mi edad (62) y despues de una histeroscopia de exploracion siguio una histerostomia con asistencia laparoscopica para extraer el utero y prevenir asi futuro posible o no cancer de endometrio y sus consecuencias. Me estoy recuperando y bajo todo el cuidado del Dr.Nuñez
About Dr. David Nunez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1750476461
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nunez accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nunez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nunez has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nunez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nunez speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Nunez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nunez.
