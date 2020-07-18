Dr. David Nyanjom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nyanjom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Nyanjom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Nyanjom, MD
Dr. David Nyanjom, MD is a Pulmonologist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Howard County General Hospital and Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Nyanjom's Office Locations
Howard County Center for Lung and Sleep Medicine LLC10910 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 100, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 740-3635
Infectious Disease Care Center10710 Charter Dr Ste 310, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 997-5944Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- 3 8865 Stanford Blvd Ste 201, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 997-3043
Howard County General Hospital5755 Cedar Ln, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 740-7890
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- Howard County General Hospital
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nayanjom saw my son immediately. He explicitly explained what he thought the issue was and was comprehensive in his explanation. I didn't feel rushed and felt that our concerns were validated. Excellent!
About Dr. David Nyanjom, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1235134370
Education & Certifications
- Howard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nyanjom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nyanjom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nyanjom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nyanjom has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nyanjom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Nyanjom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nyanjom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nyanjom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nyanjom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.