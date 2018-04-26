Dr. O'Brien Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David O'Brien Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. David O'Brien Jr, MD
Dr. David O'Brien Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. O'Brien Jr's Office Locations
Orthocarolina PA170 Kimel Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 768-1270Monday4:30pm - 8:30pmTuesday4:30pm - 8:30pmWednesday12:30pm - 8:30pmThursday4:30pm - 8:30pmFriday5:30pm - 8:30pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
Musc. Physicians Pcp2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 876-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been blessed with excellent care from Dr. O’Brien. I have always appreciated the fact that he helped me choose options that did not require surgery. I have found him to be kind and compassionate always seeking the best for his patients.
About Dr. David O'Brien Jr, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1063479327
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Brien Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Brien Jr has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Brien Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Brien Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Brien Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.