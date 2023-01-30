Overview

Dr. David Ochoa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.



Dr. Ochoa works at DAVID A OCHOA MD in Live Oak, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.