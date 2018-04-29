Dr. David O'Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David O'Connor, MD
Overview of Dr. David O'Connor, MD
Dr. David O'Connor, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.
Dr. O'Connor works at
Dr. O'Connor's Office Locations
-
1
Palisades Medical Center7600 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 343-0040
-
2
Byer & Keys PA211 Essex St Ste 102, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 487-8882
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Connor?
My doctor recommended Dr O'Conner when it was determined that my right carotid artery had narrowed considerably. The artery was operated on some 15 years ago and surgery again was not an option. After consultation and tests and placing my mind at ease Dr O'Conner placed a stent in my artery. The procedure took less than 2 hours and there were no complications. Dr O'Conner is an excellent surgeon and I look forward to a long association with him.
About Dr. David O'Connor, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063736510
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Montefiore Hospital
- Boston University Medical Center
- University of Miami
- Cornell University
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Connor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Connor works at
Dr. O'Connor has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Connor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. O'Connor speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.