Overview of Dr. David O'Connor, MD

Dr. David O'Connor, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. O'Connor works at Bergen Surgical Specialists in North Bergen, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

