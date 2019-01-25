Dr. David Odegaard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odegaard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Odegaard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Odegaard, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Chi Health Midlands.
Dr. Odegaard works at
Locations
-
1
Chi Health Clinic Dermatology-cumc Bergan Campus7710 Mercy Rd Ste 3000, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 398-6248Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Alegent Health Clinic Diabetes & Endocrinology Midlands11109 S 84th St Ste 5800, Papillion, NE 68046 Directions (402) 717-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Midlands
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Odegaard?
Dr. Odegaard has been a wonderful diabetes doctor for me. I was told he is not longer at CHI. If he is practicing somewhere else, I would like to know so I can continue seeing him for my diabetes care.
About Dr. David Odegaard, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1023236213
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Odegaard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Odegaard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Odegaard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Odegaard works at
Dr. Odegaard has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Odegaard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Odegaard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odegaard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odegaard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odegaard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.