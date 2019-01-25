Overview

Dr. David Odegaard, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Chi Health Midlands.



Dr. Odegaard works at CHI Health Clinic Internal Medicine in Omaha, NE with other offices in Papillion, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.