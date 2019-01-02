Overview of Dr. David Odell, MD

Dr. David Odell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Odell works at Thoracic Oncology at Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Lung Cancer and Esophageal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.