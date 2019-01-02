See All General Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. David Odell, MD
Dr. David Odell, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Odell, MD

Dr. David Odell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Odell works at Thoracic Oncology at Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Lung Cancer and Esophageal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Odell's Office Locations

  1
    Thoracic Oncology at Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center
    676 N Saint Clair St Ste 2140, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic-Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lung Transplant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lobectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Jan 02, 2019
    I had two Spontaneous pneumothorax with in a week of each other.Dr David Odell took me for surgery to remove 2 blebs off the top of my lung which were causing this.He then visited me afterwards and was very good at explaining what they done and why they done what needed to be done and how they carried it out.He was never rushed with the meetings and was very caring and compassionate.I heard he has a reputation because of his skills in surgery but now I know why,I can't thank him enough??
    P Folan in Chicago, IL — Jan 02, 2019
    About Dr. David Odell, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033354592
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center / Presbyterian
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Virginia Mason Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Virginia Mason Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Odell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Odell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Odell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Odell works at Thoracic Oncology at Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Odell’s profile.

    Dr. Odell has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Lung Cancer and Esophageal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Odell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Odell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

