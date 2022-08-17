Dr. O'Donnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David O'Donnell, MD
Overview
Dr. David O'Donnell, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Mclaren Bay Region and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. O'Donnell works at
Locations
Saginaw Valley Dermatology PC4705 Towne Centre Rd Ste 301, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 793-6505
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Mclaren Bay Region
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I see him every six months as I have had skin cancer. He explains his procedure clearly. I feel he is most competent and professional. I always feel that I have had the best treatment.
About Dr. David O'Donnell, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1831152446
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology and Dermatopathology
31 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Donnell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Donnell.
