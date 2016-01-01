Dr. Oelsner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Oelsner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Oelsner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Valley City, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Jordan Valley Medical Center, Riverton Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Oelsner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Granger Medical Clinic2965 W 3500 S Ste 4, West Valley City, UT 84119 Directions (801) 965-3698
-
2
Granger Medical Clinic2376 N 400 E Ste 205, Tooele, UT 84074 Directions (801) 965-3698
-
3
Granger Medical Clinic3725 W 4100 S, West Valley City, UT 84120 Directions (801) 965-3698
-
4
Granger Medical Clinic Tooele2326 N 400 E Bldg C, Tooele, UT 84074 Directions (435) 843-4406
-
5
Jordan Valley Medical Center3460 S Pioneer Pkwy, West Valley City, UT 84120 Directions (801) 965-3479
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta View Hospital
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Riverton Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Select Med
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oelsner?
About Dr. David Oelsner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1396760765
Education & Certifications
- U Ala Birmingham Hosp
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oelsner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oelsner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oelsner works at
Dr. Oelsner has seen patients for Gastritis, Dysphagia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oelsner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Oelsner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oelsner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oelsner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oelsner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.