Overview

Dr. David Oelsner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Valley City, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Jordan Valley Medical Center, Riverton Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Oelsner works at Granger Medical Clinic in West Valley City, UT with other offices in Tooele, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Dysphagia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.