Dr. David Ohmstede, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ohmstede is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ohmstede, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Ohmstede, MD
Dr. David Ohmstede, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Ohmstede works at
Dr. Ohmstede's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Pediatric Cardiology Elizabeth1718 E 4th St Ste 605, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2099
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ohmstede?
Dr. Ohmstede is nothing below amazing.
About Dr. David Ohmstede, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1407882368
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Pediatric Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ohmstede has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ohmstede accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ohmstede using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ohmstede has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ohmstede works at
Dr. Ohmstede has seen patients for Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ohmstede on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ohmstede. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ohmstede.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ohmstede, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ohmstede appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.