Dr. David Oji, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Oji works at Stanford University Orthopedic in Redwood City, CA with other offices in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.