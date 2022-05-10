Dr. David Oji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Oji, MD
Overview of Dr. David Oji, MD
Dr. David Oji, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Oji works at
Dr. Oji's Office Locations
-
1
Stanford Orthopedic Sports Medicine Clinic450 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 723-5643Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
-
2
Stanford Orthopaedic Surgery Clinic555 Knowles Dr Ste 201, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 866-6651Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Stanford Health Care420 Broadway St Ste D15, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 723-5643
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oji?
Dr. Oji listens very well. Very professional and humble. Staff is wonderful too!
About Dr. David Oji, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1952504771
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- CARLETON COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oji has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oji accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oji works at
Dr. Oji has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oji speaks Japanese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Oji. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.