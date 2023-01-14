Dr. David Okonkwo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okonkwo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Okonkwo, MD
Overview of Dr. David Okonkwo, MD
Dr. David Okonkwo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Upmc Altoona, UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.
Dr. Okonkwo's Office Locations
Upmc Presbyterian200 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Altoona
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Within 13 years this will be my 6th brain surgery. It’s been 12 years since the last one. When I walk in I feel I am at home. I actually have fun. Always at ease. Even tho the wait to see him is way too long it’s worth it. I like being treated like a person and not a statistic. I get to joke with him. He has saved my life at the beginning in 2009 and he keeps on fixing me. The extra surgeries are not from errors on his part. Not fault. Just the nature of my brain and I love I can rely on him after all these years. No one ever wants a traumatic brain injury. Especially one that requires surgeries. But I’m glad I have De Okonkwo and his whole team.
About Dr. David Okonkwo, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1447204854
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okonkwo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okonkwo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okonkwo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okonkwo works at
Dr. Okonkwo has seen patients for Scoliosis, Traumatic Brain Injury and Herniated Disc Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okonkwo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Okonkwo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okonkwo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okonkwo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okonkwo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.