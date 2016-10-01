Overview of Dr. David Oliak, MD

Dr. David Oliak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They completed their fellowship with Hackensack University Med Center



Dr. Oliak works at David A Oliak MD Inc in Irvine, CA with other offices in Brea, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.