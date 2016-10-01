Dr. David Oliak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Oliak, MD
Overview of Dr. David Oliak, MD
Dr. David Oliak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They completed their fellowship with Hackensack University Med Center
Dr. Oliak's Office Locations
Irvine Office16100 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 230, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (714) 582-2530
David A Oliak MD Inc255 W Central Ave Ste 203, Brea, CA 92821 Directions (714) 582-2530
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothill Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Oliak is an excellent surgeon and has excellent patient care. He listens and explains everything in detail. He genuinely cares about people and helping us reach a healthy weight so we can avoid health problems in the future. He has an excellent surgical record and his patients experience high rates of success. I couldn't be happier with my decision to have Dr. Oliak as my doctor.
About Dr. David Oliak, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1144261603
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack University Med Center
- Harbor UCLA
Dr. Oliak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oliak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oliak speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliak.
