Dr. David Oliak, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (12)
Map Pin Small Irvine, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Oliak, MD

Dr. David Oliak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They completed their fellowship with Hackensack University Med Center

Dr. Oliak works at David A Oliak MD Inc in Irvine, CA with other offices in Brea, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oliak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Irvine Office
    16100 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 230, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 582-2530
  2. 2
    David A Oliak MD Inc
    255 W Central Ave Ste 203, Brea, CA 92821 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 582-2530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foothill Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. David Oliak, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1144261603
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hackensack University Med Center
    • Harbor UCLA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Oliak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oliak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oliak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Oliak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.