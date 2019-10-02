Dr. David Olinsky, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Olinsky, DPM
Overview of Dr. David Olinsky, DPM
Dr. David Olinsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Olinsky's Office Locations
-
1
Associates MD4780 SW 64th Ave Ste 101, Davie, FL 33314 Directions (954) 434-1705
-
2
Cindy Katanick DO PA350 NW 84th Ave Ste 200, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 424-4321
-
3
Davie Office4801 S University Dr, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 434-1705
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Such nice and professional staff and Doctor. They will gladly help you with your needs. I highly recommend this clinic for a pleasurable experience.
About Dr. David Olinsky, DPM
- Podiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861577025
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olinsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olinsky speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Olinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olinsky.
