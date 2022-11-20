Overview of Dr. David Oliver-Smith, MD

Dr. David Oliver-Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Heritage Valley Beaver, Heritage Valley Sewickley and Somerset Hospital.



Dr. Oliver-Smith works at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Sewickley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.