Dr. David Oliver-Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliver-Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Oliver-Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Oliver-Smith, MD
Dr. David Oliver-Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Heritage Valley Beaver, Heritage Valley Sewickley and Somerset Hospital.
Dr. Oliver-Smith works at
Dr. Oliver-Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Agh Neurosurgery320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-6200
-
2
Heritage Valley Sewickley720 Blackburn Rd, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 359-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
- Somerset Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oliver-Smith?
I’ve had two microdiscectomy surgeries with Dr. Oliver-Smith and I can not recommend him enough. He is professional, attentive and compassionate. He fit me in even though he was booked, and he didn’t rush me at all, even though he was busy. Not many neurosurgeons care enough to do something like that. He explained everything to me and put me at ease completely. I would never trust anyone else to operate on my spine. He is simply the best!
About Dr. David Oliver-Smith, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1952394934
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oliver-Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oliver-Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliver-Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oliver-Smith works at
Dr. Oliver-Smith has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliver-Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliver-Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliver-Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliver-Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliver-Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.