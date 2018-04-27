Overview of Dr. David Olson, MD

Dr. David Olson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.



Dr. Olson works at Dekalb Neurology in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.