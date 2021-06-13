Dr. O'Morchoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David O'Morchoe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David O'Morchoe, MD
Dr. David O'Morchoe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton and Jefferson Healthcare.
Dr. O'Morchoe works at
Dr. O'Morchoe's Office Locations
-
1
Poulsbo20669 Bond Rd NE Ste 100, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Morchoe?
Staff is very efficient. Doctor O'Morchoe has a very calming presence.
About Dr. David O'Morchoe, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1073509899
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Ochsner Medical Center
- University of Illinois
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
- Jefferson Healthcare
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Morchoe accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. O'Morchoe using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. O'Morchoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Morchoe works at
Dr. O'Morchoe has seen patients for Glaucoma, Dry Eyes and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Morchoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Morchoe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Morchoe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Morchoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Morchoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.