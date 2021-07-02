Overview

Dr. David Ondrula, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Ondrula works at Advanced Surgical Care in Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominoplasty, Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.