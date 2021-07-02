Dr. David Ondrula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ondrula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ondrula, MD
Overview
Dr. David Ondrula, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Surgical Care802 FOX GLEN CT, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 381-8161Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
What a wonderful doctor! He handled my very complicated surgery (and simpler follow-up surgery) with such skill and kindness. I am beyond grateful to him and his staff. A+ for communication and being able to explain everything, as well as for his high degree of technical skill.
About Dr. David Ondrula, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1013950690
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ondrula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ondrula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ondrula has seen patients for Abdominoplasty, Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ondrula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Ondrula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ondrula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ondrula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ondrula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.