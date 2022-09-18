Dr. David O'Neil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Neil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David O'Neil, MD
Overview
Dr. David O'Neil, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Regulus Specialty Care - Cardiology1A Regulus Dr, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions
Voorhees Specialty Care - Cardiology333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very relaxed but thorough consultation. Advice and opinions given that showed respect for the patient.
About Dr. David O'Neil, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1831158930
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Neil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Neil accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Neil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Neil speaks Arabic.
680 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Neil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Neil.
