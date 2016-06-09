See All Dermatologists in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Dr. David Opai-Tetteh, MD

Dermatology
3.0 (6)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Opai-Tetteh, MD is a Dermatologist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Opai-Tetteh works at New Image Creations Inc. in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Image Creations Inc.
    8200 Haven Ave Ste 101, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 649-8031

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. David Opai-Tetteh, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427077684
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Opai-Tetteh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Opai-Tetteh works at New Image Creations Inc. in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. View the full address on Dr. Opai-Tetteh’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Opai-Tetteh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Opai-Tetteh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Opai-Tetteh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Opai-Tetteh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

