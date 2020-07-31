Dr. David Opawumi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Opawumi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Opawumi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Opawumi, MD
Dr. David Opawumi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Opawumi's Office Locations
10201 Gateway West Ste. 21010201 Gateway Blvd W Ste 210, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 505-7520
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Opawumi to anyone in need of a nephrologist. He is an excellent doctor. He is thorough and takes the time to listen and consider all you have to tell him. He has always been readily available and open to answer any questions or concerns I may have. I am fortunate to have Dr. Opawumi as my doctor because aside from taking care of my medical needs when I AM ill, he also takes steps to prevent initial or worsen illness. The office staff is also wonderful and extremely helpful.
About Dr. David Opawumi, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1316931140
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine and Dentistry
- University of Medicine and Dentistry
- New Jersey Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
