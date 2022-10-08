Overview of Dr. David Opperman, MD

Dr. David Opperman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Opperman works at Levinson Eye Clinic, PC in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Vocal Cord Paralysis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.