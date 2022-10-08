See All Otolaryngologists in Denver, CO
Dr. David Opperman, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Opperman, MD

Dr. David Opperman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Opperman works at Levinson Eye Clinic, PC in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Vocal Cord Paralysis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Opperman's Office Locations

    Colorado Voice Clinic PC
    930 W 7th Ave Unit B, Denver, CO 80204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 844-3000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysphagia
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Dysphagia
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Oct 08, 2022
    I have worked with Dr Opperman for several years. He has a warm and reassuring bedside manner.
    About Dr. David Opperman, MD
Specialties

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    22 years of experience
    English
    1144399197
    Education & Certifications
Fellowship

    University of California Medical Center
Internship
    University of Minnesota Medical Center
Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College
    • Tufts University
    Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Opperman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Opperman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Opperman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Opperman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Opperman works at Levinson Eye Clinic, PC in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Opperman’s profile.

    Dr. Opperman has seen patients for Dysphagia, Vocal Cord Paralysis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Opperman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Opperman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Opperman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Opperman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Opperman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

