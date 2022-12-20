Overview of Dr. David Orsini, MD

Dr. David Orsini, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Williamson and St. David's Georgetown Hospital.



Dr. Orsini works at Ascension Medical Group Temple in Temple, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX and Georgetown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Knee Sprain and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.