Dr. David Orsini, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (26)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Orsini, MD

Dr. David Orsini, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Williamson and St. David's Georgetown Hospital.

Dr. Orsini works at Ascension Medical Group Temple in Temple, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX and Georgetown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Knee Sprain and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Orsini's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Physicians of Kings Daughters Urology
    1905 SW H K Dodgen Loop, Temple, TX 76502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 298-2480
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ascension Seton Family of Doctors at Round Rock
    201 University Oaks Ste 1260, Round Rock, TX 78665 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 869-7310
  3. 3
    Seton Family of Doctors
    3721 Williams Dr, Georgetown, TX 78628 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 869-7310

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Williamson
  • St. David's Georgetown Hospital

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Amputated Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Clonus Chevron Icon
Ankle Defects - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Deafness - Hypospadias - Metacarpal and Metatarsal Synostosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Digital Deformities of the Feet Chevron Icon
Double Nails on the Fifth Toe Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Jones Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Metatarsus Adductus Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Symphalangism With Multiple Anomalies of Hands and Feet Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Syndactyly, Telecanthus - Anogenital and Renal Malformations Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Texas Workers' Compensation
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 20, 2022
    Highly recommend Dr Orsini. He was so helpful in diagnosing my foot pain and giving me options for treatments. He performed a toe fusion and I’m happy with the results. He made me feel very comfortable and explained the treatment plan thoroughly. His office staff was also very helpful every time I called. They seemed to genuinely care that I had a positive experience.
    Debbie Riordan — Dec 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Orsini, MD
    About Dr. David Orsini, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1043502263
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Orsini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orsini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Orsini has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orsini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Orsini has seen patients for Limb Pain, Knee Sprain and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orsini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Orsini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orsini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orsini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orsini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

