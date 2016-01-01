Overview of Dr. David Oselinsky, MD

Dr. David Oselinsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center, Mount Nittany Medical Center and Penn Highlands Huntingdon.



Dr. Oselinsky works at Mount Nittany Physician Group in State College, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.