Offers telehealth
Dr. David Osteen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Baker Heard Osteen & Davenport MD PA345 W Michigan St Ste 114, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 843-9083
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My wife, daughter and myself have been patients of Dr. Osteen for 25+ years and we have all been impressed with his patient care. He is an outstanding physician and always looks for the LCD (lowest common denominator) for treatment; eg. once I had excruciating pain from Achilles heal and he told me to go buy a pair of CROCS brand shoes. I did and pain was gone in 2-3 days. Pain has never recurred and CROCS are still my brand of choice for shoes. He has a good support staff at the Dr.Phil Office.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1881656163
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Osteen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osteen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osteen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osteen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osteen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Osteen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osteen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osteen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osteen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.