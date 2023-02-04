Overview of Dr. David Osterhus, MD

Dr. David Osterhus, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Osterhus works at Meadowview Ear Nose & Throat in Kingsport, TN with other offices in Norton, VA and Bristol, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.