Dr. David Osterhus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osterhus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Osterhus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Osterhus, MD
Dr. David Osterhus, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Osterhus works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Osterhus' Office Locations
-
1
Meadowview Ent. Specialists5 Sheridan Sq, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 246-8155
-
2
Braxton F. Cann Jr MD PC338 COEBURN AVE SW, Norton, VA 24273 Directions (423) 246-8155
- 3 322 Steeles Rd, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 217-1360
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Osterhus?
Dr Osterhus and his staff provide excellent care. Dr Osterhus is very compassionate and knowledgeable. We are very fortunate to have him as an ENT Doctor in our community.
About Dr. David Osterhus, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1619973047
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osterhus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osterhus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osterhus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osterhus works at
Dr. Osterhus has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osterhus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Osterhus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osterhus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osterhus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osterhus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.