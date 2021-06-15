Dr. David Ostransky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostransky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ostransky, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Ostransky, DO
Dr. David Ostransky, DO is a Pulmonologist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.
Dr. Ostransky's Office Locations
North Texas Lung and Sleep Clinic2801 S Hulen St Ste 600, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 731-0230
North Texas Lung & Sleep Clinic3071 W Southlake Blvd Ste 100, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 731-0230
Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth1400 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 731-0230
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This guy is a great doctor. I don’t understand the 1 stars he has received.
About Dr. David Ostransky, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1396710984
Education & Certifications
- Grandview Medical Center
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Wright State University
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
