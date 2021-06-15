See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. David Ostransky, DO

Pulmonary Disease
2.7 (37)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Ostransky, DO

Dr. David Ostransky, DO is a Pulmonologist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.

Dr. Ostransky works at NORTH TEXAS LUNG & SLEEP CLNC in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ostransky's Office Locations

  1
    North Texas Lung and Sleep Clinic
    2801 S Hulen St Ste 600, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 731-0230
  2
    North Texas Lung & Sleep Clinic
    3071 W Southlake Blvd Ste 100, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 731-0230
  3
    Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
    1400 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 731-0230

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (19)
    About Dr. David Ostransky, DO

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Japanese
    • 1396710984
    Education & Certifications

    • Grandview Medical Center
    • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Wright State University
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Ostransky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostransky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ostransky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ostransky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ostransky has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ostransky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostransky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostransky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostransky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostransky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.