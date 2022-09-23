Overview of Dr. David Ott, MD

Dr. David Ott, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with OASIS Hospital.



Dr. Ott works at OrthoArizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.