Dr. David Ott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Ott, MD
Dr. David Ott, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with OASIS Hospital.
Dr. Ott works at
Dr. Ott's Office Locations
-
1
OrthoArizona - Arcadia3033 N 44th St Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 631-3161Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- OASIS Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Medical Network
- AZ Benefit Options
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Banner Health
- Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Concepts
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Broadspire
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
- Concentra
- CopperPoint Mutual
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Mayo Clinic
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- State Farm
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wausau Benefits
- Worker's Compensation
- WPS Health Insurance
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ott?
Dr Ott is a caring physician, who, sad to say, is retiring from surgery. He takes the time to listen and to explain the course of treatment. I will miss him.
About Dr. David Ott, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1588660914
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ott works at
Dr. Ott has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
250 patients have reviewed Dr. Ott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.