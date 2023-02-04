Overview of Dr. David Otterburn, MD

Dr. David Otterburn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Emory University Hospital|NYU Medical Center



Dr. Otterburn works at Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.