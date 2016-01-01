Overview of Dr. David Ottman, MD

Dr. David Ottman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University Of Guadalajara Faculty Of Medicine Jalisco, Mexico and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Ottman works at David W Ottman MD in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Floaters and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.