Dr. David Oubre, MD
Dr. David Oubre, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Hood Memorial Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, North Oaks Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital, Riverside Medical Center, Saint Helena Parish Hospital, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Oubre's Office Locations
Pontchartrain Cancer Center.120 Lakeview Cir, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 875-1202Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Pontchartrain Cancer Center15752 Medical Arts Dr Ste 101, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 419-0025
Hospital Affiliations
- Hood Memorial Hospital
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- North Oaks Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
- Riverside Medical Center
- Saint Helena Parish Hospital
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor Would definitely recommend
About Dr. David Oubre, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1104883305
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Earl K. Long Medical Center
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oubre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oubre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oubre has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oubre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Oubre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oubre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oubre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oubre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.