Dr. David Ouderkirk, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ouderkirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ouderkirk, DPM
Overview of Dr. David Ouderkirk, DPM
Dr. David Ouderkirk, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Denver, CO.
Dr. Ouderkirk works at
Dr. Ouderkirk's Office Locations
-
1
Stapleton Office2373 Central Park Blvd Unit 201, Denver, CO 80238 Directions (303) 963-0518
-
2
Colorado Clinics for the Foot and Ankle4185 E Wildcat Reserve Pkwy Ste 200, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126 Directions (303) 963-0520
-
3
Colorado Clincs for Foot and Ankle11310 Huron St Ste 20, Northglenn, CO 80234 Directions (303) 963-0519
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ouderkirk?
Does a good job of explaining the process of what he’s doing. Treated my plantar faciatis without surgery.
About Dr. David Ouderkirk, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1659306579
Education & Certifications
- Central Community Hospital|Provena St Mary's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ouderkirk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ouderkirk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ouderkirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ouderkirk works at
Dr. Ouderkirk has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ouderkirk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ouderkirk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ouderkirk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ouderkirk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ouderkirk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.