Dr. David Ouderkirk, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Denver, CO
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Ouderkirk, DPM

Dr. David Ouderkirk, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. 

Dr. Ouderkirk works at Colorado Clinics for the Foot and Ankle in Denver, CO with other offices in Highlands Ranch, CO and Northglenn, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Ouderkirk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stapleton Office
    2373 Central Park Blvd Unit 201, Denver, CO 80238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0518
  2. 2
    Colorado Clinics for the Foot and Ankle
    4185 E Wildcat Reserve Pkwy Ste 200, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0520
  3. 3
    Colorado Clincs for Foot and Ankle
    11310 Huron St Ste 20, Northglenn, CO 80234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0519

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center of Aurora
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • St. Anthony North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Sep 21, 2022
    Does a good job of explaining the process of what he’s doing. Treated my plantar faciatis without surgery.
    — Sep 21, 2022
    About Dr. David Ouderkirk, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1659306579
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Central Community Hospital|Provena St Mary's Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Ouderkirk, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ouderkirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ouderkirk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ouderkirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ouderkirk has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ouderkirk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ouderkirk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ouderkirk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ouderkirk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ouderkirk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

