Dr. David Owen, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (10)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Owen, MD

Dr. David Owen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Owen works at Fort Sanders Womens Specialists in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Owen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fort Sanders Women's Specialists
    501 19th St Ste 401, Knoxville, TN 37916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 541-1122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Yeast Infections
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Yeast Infections
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy

Treatment frequency



Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Owen, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205880028
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • City Of Memphis Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Owen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Owen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Owen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Owen works at Fort Sanders Womens Specialists in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Owen’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Owen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

