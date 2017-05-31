Dr. David Owen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Owen, MD
Overview of Dr. David Owen, MD
Dr. David Owen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Owen's Office Locations
Fort Sanders Women's Specialists501 19th St Ste 401, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 541-1122
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My doctor was unable to make it to the hospital when I was in labor. Dr. Owen stepped in for him. While I was pushing, I was having lots of anxiety...& he was pretty insensitive to my feelings. But in the end, he was the one who made the call to have me in the operating room for an emergency c-section, and he is the one who saved my daughter's life. I'm very grateful for him. Oh, and he did a fantastic job with the surgery. Minimal bleeding afterwards, and beautiful incision. Very good work!
About Dr. David Owen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1205880028
Education & Certifications
- City Of Memphis Hospital
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Owen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owen.
