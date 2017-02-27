See All Pediatricians in Union, NJ
Dr. David Oxman, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Oxman, MD

Dr. David Oxman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Oxman works at Union Pediatric Medical Group, P.A. in Union, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Oxman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Union Pediatric Medical Group
    1050 Galloping Hill Rd Ste 200, Union, NJ 07083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 688-9900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Immunization Administration
Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • QualCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 27, 2017
    Dr. Oxman became my daughters pediatrician when she was born in 1987 and took the best care of her for 18 years! He is the best doctor and I was happy that he was recommended to my be a co-worker when I was expecting. Even when my daughter was an adult she visited him with throat conditions that no other doctors were familiar with. Yes she was mortified as she was sitting toddlers but was always grateful for a quick recovery! Sincerely, Rose Journe (mother of the patient)
    Rose Journe in Roselle Park NJ — Feb 27, 2017
    About Dr. David Oxman, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, French and Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Oxman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oxman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oxman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oxman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oxman works at Union Pediatric Medical Group, P.A. in Union, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Oxman’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Oxman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oxman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oxman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oxman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

