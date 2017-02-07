Overview of Dr. David Oyer, MD

Dr. David Oyer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Oyer works at Sean D O'Connor, MD,sc in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Strep Throat and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

