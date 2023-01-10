Dr. David Ozog, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ozog is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ozog, MD
Overview
Dr. David Ozog, MD is a Dermatologist in Dearborn, MI.
Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane19401 Hubbard Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 982-8245MondayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Henry Ford Cancer Institute - Detroit2800 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (888) 777-4167Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus39450 W 12 Mile Rd # 2, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 344-6688
Henry Ford Medical Center - New Center One3031 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, resourceful, knowledgeable, considerate - Explained procedure and process before it started so I knew what to expect.
About Dr. David Ozog, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1083792113
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Ozog has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ozog accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ozog has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ozog has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ozog on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ozog. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ozog.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ozog, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ozog appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.