Dr. David Packey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Packey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Packey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Packey, MD
Dr. David Packey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Packey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Packey's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology Clinic PA1333 Pine St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 984-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Allstate
- American International Group (AIG)
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Gallagher Basset
- Golden Rule
- Health First Health Plans
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Monumental Life Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Nationwide
- One Call Care Management
- Prudential
- State Farm
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
- Wausau Benefits
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Packey?
Dr Packey is wonderful, I love going to him. He always takes his time to answer my question. I would recommend anyone looking for a Neroligest please recommend dr. Packey! Definitely a 5 star
About Dr. David Packey, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1316944788
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Medicine
- Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- MIT
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Packey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Packey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Packey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Packey works at
Dr. Packey has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Packey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Packey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Packey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Packey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Packey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.