Dr. David Packey, MD

Neurology
3.4 (51)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Packey, MD

Dr. David Packey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.

Dr. Packey works at NEUROLOGY CLINIC in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Packey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Clinic PA
    1333 Pine St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 984-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Palm Bay Hospital
  • Viera Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    • Allstate
    Cigna
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Golden Rule
    • Health First Health Plans
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Monumental Life Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Nationwide
    • One Call Care Management
    • Prudential
    • State Farm
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • Wausau Benefits

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Jun 10, 2022
    Dr Packey is wonderful, I love going to him. He always takes his time to answer my question. I would recommend anyone looking for a Neroligest please recommend dr. Packey! Definitely a 5 star
    Tracey Armstrong — Jun 10, 2022
    Photo: Dr. David Packey, MD
    About Dr. David Packey, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316944788
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale University School Medicine
    Internship
    • Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • MIT
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Packey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Packey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Packey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Packey works at NEUROLOGY CLINIC in Melbourne, FL.

    Dr. Packey has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Packey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Packey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Packey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

