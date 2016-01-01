Overview of Dr. David Padilla, MD

Dr. David Padilla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Padilla works at North Sunrise Family Practice in Roseville, CA with other offices in Orangevale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.