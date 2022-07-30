See All Gastroenterologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. David Padua, MD

Gastroenterology
3.6 (22)
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Padua, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Cornell University.

Dr. Padua works at Cedar-Sinai Medical Group in Beverly Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cedars Sinai Med Grp Endcrnlgy
    8536 Wilshire Blvd Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 248-8200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Padua, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083915763
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Cornell University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Padua has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Padua accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Padua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Padua works at Cedar-Sinai Medical Group in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Padua’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Padua. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padua.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

